Plane crashes in eastern Sudan killing 9 people as the war reaches the 100-day mark

CAIRO (AP) — Sudan’s military says a civilian plane crashed at an airport in the eastern coastal city of Port Sudan, killing nine people including four military personnel on board. The military said that a child survived the late Sunday crash, which happened after the Antonov plane took off from the city’s airport. The military blamed a technical failure for the crash, which came a day before the war in Sudan reached the 100-day mark on Monday with no signs of abating. Sudan has plunged into chaos since mid-April, when monthslong tensions between the military and the powerful Rapid Support Forces paramilitary exploded into open fighting in the capital Khartoum and elsewhere across the country.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.