Police: Six slain, 27 wounded by gunfire over a violent weekend in Chicago

CHICAGO (AP) — The city of Chicago has experienced another bloody and violent weekend as six people were fatally shot and 27 others were wounded by gunfire. A report released Monday by the Chicago Police Department shows officers responded to two dozen separate shooting incidents from 6 p.m. Friday to 11:59 p.m. Sunday. The incidents included the slaying of one man and wounding of four others early Saturday as they stood on a sidewalk. Weekend violence has plagued the city in recent years. This Memorial Day weekend saw more than 40 people were shot, including nine fatally. But the numbers in Chicago reflect a national trend that is seeing homicides decrease so far this year.

