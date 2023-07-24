Retired Georgia minister charged with murder in 1975 slaying of girl, 8, in Pennsylvania

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A retired minister in Georgia has been charged in the murder of an 8-year-old girl in southeastern Pennsylvania almost a half-century ago. Eighty-three-year-old David Zandstra of the Atlanta suburb of Marietta is charged with murder and kidnapping of a minor in the 1975 slaying of Gretchen Harrington in Delaware County. District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer on Monday called the defendant “a monster.” Hundreds searched for the Marple Township girl before her body was found two months later in a park. Officials said Zandstra is in custody in Georgia as he fights extradition; a message was left Monday for an attorney in Pennsylvania listed as representing him.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.