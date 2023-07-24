South Africa arrests 8 officers assigned to the country’s deputy president over highway brutality

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Eight police officers assigned to a security team for South Africa’s deputy president have appeared in court and are set to face assault and other charges after they were caught on video kicking and stomping two off-duty trainee soldiers whose car they pulled over on a Johannesburg highway. The plainclothes VIP protection officers were in a convoy escorting Deputy President Paul Mashatile when they dragged the two men out of their car. Another motorist caught the assault on video that was widely shared on social media. The deputy president wasn’t present when the alleged assaults happened. The eight officers were arrested Sunday and were in court for a bail hearing on Monday.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.