US announces punitive measures over concerns that Cambodia’s elections were ‘neither free nor fair’

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — Cambodia’s longtime ruling party is lauding its landslide victory in weekend elections as a clear mandate for the next five years. But the United States says the party’s stifling of the opposition means the vote couldn’t be considered free or fair and that Washington is taking punitive measures. Autocratic leader Hun Sen’s Cambodian People’s Party won 120 of 125 available seats in Sunday’s elections. That’s according to preliminary results. The U.S. State Department said on Monday that it had “taken steps” to impose visa restrictions “on individuals who undermined democracy and implemented a pause of foreign assistance programs.”

By SOPHENG CHEANG and DAVID RISING Associated Press

