US-bound jetliner battered by hailstorm over Milan and diverts to Rome. Delta says all are safe.

ROME (AP) — Delta Air Lines says a jetliner bound for New York was damaged by a storm shortly after taking off from Milan but diverted safely to Rome. Italian media say the aircraft sustained damage from hail to its nose and on the fuselage near the wings Monday. A Delta statement says the flight had been scheduled to fly from Milan’s Malpensa airport to New York’s JFK airport. It says the damage is being examine by its local maintenance team. Milan is in Italy’s Lombardy region, which has been pummeled by hailstorms and whipped by strong winds in recent days. Italian media say a woman was killed by a falling tree in Lombardy on Monday.

