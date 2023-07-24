US Supreme Court asked to set aside ruling that blocks construction on Mountain Valley Pipeline

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The state of West Virginia is appealing a court ruling that temporarily blocked construction on a contentious natural gas pipeline. West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to take up the case involving the Mountain Valley Pipeline. The 300-mile project is being built through Virginia and West Virginia. Morrisey contends that the 4th Circuit Court of Appeals lacked the jurisdiction to issue a stay earlier this month. That ruling came after Congress passed legislation requiring issuance of all necessary permits for the pipeline’s construction.

