A US group is accusing Mexican bishops of covering up for priests implicated in sex abuse

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A U.S.-based group has issued a list of 16 Mexican bishops and high-ranking clerics who allegedly covered up for priests accused of sexual abuse. The Massachusetts-based group BishopAccountability said Thursday that the Roman Catholic Church officials, some now retired, “have covered up for” abusers. A representative of the Mexican Council of Bishops said the claims were based on news reports without formal complaints or legal cases. A former papal ambassador to Mexico told local media last year the Vatican is investigating 12 Mexican bishops to determine whether they may have covered up for alleged abusers.

