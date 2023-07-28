2 years after a woman and her dog were slain in an Atlanta park, police renew calls for public help

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta police have renewed calls for the public’s help to try to solve the gruesome stabbing death of a woman who was walking her dog at a popular park two years ago. Forty-year-old Katherine Janness was found just inside an entrance to Piedmont Park around 1 a.m. on July 28, 2021. She had been stabbed multiple times. Her dog, Bowie, was also found fatally stabbed nearby. Police Lt. Germain Dearlove issued an entreaty to the public Friday at a news conference. He urged anyone who may have seen or heard something suspicious related to the killing to report it to police. Police still do not have have a suspect despite having cast a wide net in the investigation.

