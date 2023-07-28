Skip to Content
News

81-year-old Coachella man missing since Wednesday

Courtesy of Family
By
New
Published 5:04 PM

The community is asked to help in the search for an 81-year-old Coachella man missing for several days.

Salomon Rojas Moreno was last seen Wednesday when he was leaving his house on Juliana Drive at around 11 a.m.

Family said he was heading to pay his insurance in Indio, however, he never made it to the office.

He is described as 5 feet, 3 inches tall, weighing about 134 pounds with brown eyes.

Moreno drives a burgandy Nissan Murano SUV. Photos shared by loved ones shows that the vehicle appears to have a sticker on the trunk that says Peruzzi.

The Riverside County Sheriff's Office confirmed that they received a missing persons report on Moreno. Spokespersons said the case has been assigned to an investigator.

Call the Thermal Sheriff's Station at 760-863-8990 if you have any information on Moreno's whereabouts.

Be the first to know when news breaks in Coachella Valley. Download the News Channel 3 app here.

Get the News Channel 3 app here.
Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Jesus Reyes

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content