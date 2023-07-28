81-year-old Coachella man missing since Wednesday

The community is asked to help in the search for an 81-year-old Coachella man missing for several days.

Salomon Rojas Moreno was last seen Wednesday when he was leaving his house on Juliana Drive at around 11 a.m.

Family said he was heading to pay his insurance in Indio, however, he never made it to the office.

He is described as 5 feet, 3 inches tall, weighing about 134 pounds with brown eyes.

Moreno drives a burgandy Nissan Murano SUV. Photos shared by loved ones shows that the vehicle appears to have a sticker on the trunk that says Peruzzi.

The Riverside County Sheriff's Office confirmed that they received a missing persons report on Moreno. Spokespersons said the case has been assigned to an investigator.

Call the Thermal Sheriff's Station at 760-863-8990 if you have any information on Moreno's whereabouts.