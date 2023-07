CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — In a story published May 1, 2023, about a lawsuit filed after a SpaceX megarocket launch from South Texas, The Associated Press gave the wrong metric conversion for how far debris spread. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said it spread up to 6.4 miles, which is about 10 kilometers, not 4 kilometers.

