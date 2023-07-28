Montana judge temporarily lifts ban on drag performances ahead of major Pride event

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A federal judge in Montana has temporarily blocked a new law that puts restrictions on drag performances just days before thousands of people are expected to attend Montana Pride’s 30th anniversary celebration in Helena. A U.S. District Court judge says Friday the law will likely harm drag performers, and anyone who falls outside traditional gender and identity norms. The law seeks to ban minors from attending adult performances, and bans such performances in public places where minors might be present. However, the plaintiffs have argued the Legislature did not adequately define many of the terms used in the law and Morris agreed.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.