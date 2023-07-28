Poland’s lawmakers approve a divisive law on Russian influence

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s lawmakers have voted to approve an amended but divisive law on Russian influences believed to be targeting the opposition and criticized by the U.S. and the European Union. The lower house voted Friday to reject the Senate’s veto to the draft law. That means it only now requires to be signed by President Andrzej Duda to take effect. The law was proposed by the ruling conservative party. Critics see it as primarily targeting opposition leader and former Prime Minister Donald Tusk before a parliamentary election scheduled for this fall.

