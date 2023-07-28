Roller coaster with big crack has a second structural issue, inspectors say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A state agency has confirmed another issue involving a large roller coaster along the North Carolina-South Carolina border. The ride has been closed for weeks since a large crack in a support column was discovered. The North Carolina Department of Labor said Friday it’s been notified of a separate “weld indication,” which it said “could be either a break or a crack.” The amusement park said that slight weld indications aren’t uncommon during maintenance reviews and that they “do not compromise the structural integrity or safety of the ride.” There’s no word on when the coaster will reopen.

