A large explosion at a fireworks warehouse in Thailand kills at least 9 people and wounds scores

BANGKOK (AP) — A large explosion at a fireworks warehouse in southern Thailand has killed at least nine people and wounded scores. The local governor told public broadcaster Thai PBS that at least 115 people were hurt in the explosion on Saturday and that many were in serious condition. He also said that about 500 to 800 people who live nearby may have to be moved to a temporary shelter. He did not elaborate. About 100 residences in the area were also damaged. That’s according to the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation.

