Miami, Florida Keys getting additional area code of ‘645’

MIAMI (AP) — It looks like the singer Pitbull is going to have to add some digits to his ode to Miami’s area code, “305 Anthem.” That’s because Miami-Dade County and the Florida Keys are getting a new area code, “645,” starting next week. The Florida Public Service Commission said in a news release that beginning next Friday area customers who request new phone numbers will be assigned the “645” area code. The new area code will supplement the existing codes of “305” and “786” which already are used for the Miami area and the Florida Keys.

