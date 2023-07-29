Overnight drone attack on Moscow injures 1, prompts temporary airport closure

Russian authorities say three Ukrainian drones attacked Moscow in the early hours on Sunday, injuring one person and prompting a temporary closure of one of four airports around the Russian capital. The Russian Defense Ministry said three drones targeted the city. One was shot down in the surrounding Moscow region by air defense systems and two others were jammed and crashed in the Moscow City business district in the capital. Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said the attack “insignificantly damaged” the facades of two buildings in the Moscow City district. A security guard was injured, Russia’s state news agency Tass reported, citing emergency officials. According to Tass, no flights went into and out of the Vnukovo airport on the southern outskirts of the city for about an hour.

By The Associated Press

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.