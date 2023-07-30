5 killed, 6 wounded in overnight clashes in crowded Palestinian refugee camp in Lebanon

BEIRUT (AP) — Palestinian officials say five people have been killed and six others wounded during clashes in Lebanon’s largest Palestinian refugee camp. The officials, speaking to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity in line with regulations, said the clashes Sunday broke out in Ein el-Hilweh after an unknown gunman tried to assassinate Islamist militant Mahmoud Khalil, killing a companion of his instead. According to Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency, six people were wounded in the clashes. Clashes renewed after Islamist militants assassinated a Palestinian military general from the Fatah group and three escorts. Ein el-Hilweh is known for its lawlessness and clashes are not uncommon in the camp, which the U.N. says is home to some 55,000 people.

