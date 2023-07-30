Plaintiffs in voting rights case urge judges to toss Alabama’s new congressional map

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Civil rights groups urged three federal judges to reject Alabama’s newly drawn congressional districts, saying state Republicans prioritized partisan concerns over compliance with a court order to draw lines that are fair to Black voters. The groups representing voters who won the surprise U.S. Supreme Court ruling — that affirmed a decision blocking the state’s previous map — filed their objection to the new plan late Friday. They said the new map “perpetuates” the state’s violation of the Voting Rights Act of 1965 and fails to follow the three-judge panel’s finding that the state should have a second majority-Black district or “something quite close to it.”

