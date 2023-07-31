Kosovo journalists protest government’s suspension of private television station

PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — Kosovo’s journalists have protested against the government’s decision to suspend a private television station’s operations. Authorities made the move last week because they said there were irregularities concerning the registration of Klan Kosova’s business license that violated the country’s constitution. Scores of journalists and members of civil society organizations gathered in downtown Pristina on Monday in front of the main government building to protest the suspension of the broadcaster’s operations. The demonstrators said it was a “politically motivated” action taken by the government of Prime Minister Albin Kurti. They said it was the first closure of a media outlet since the end of Kosovo’s 1998-1999 war. The protesters held a banner that said “Democracy dies in darkness.”

