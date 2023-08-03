Mexico recovers 2 bodies from the Rio Grande, including one near floating barrier installed by Texas
By MARÍA VERZA and VALERIE GONZÁLEZ
Associated Press
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican authorities are working to identify two bodies recovered from the Rio Grande, one of them along the floating barrier that Texas Gov. Greg Abbott had installed in the river, across from Eagle Pass, Texas. Mexico’s Foreign Relations Department reported for the first time Wednesday evening that a body had been found along the floating barrier, then reported a second body about 3 miles upriver away from the buoys. Coahuila state authorities tell local media outlets that both bodies have been recovered and the process of identification is underway. The cause of death is so far unknown in both cases.