Skip to Content
News

Mexico recovers 2 bodies from the Rio Grande, including one near floating barrier installed by Texas

By
New
Published 11:23 AM

By MARÍA VERZA and VALERIE GONZÁLEZ
Associated Press

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican authorities are working to identify two bodies recovered from the Rio Grande, one of them along the floating barrier that Texas Gov. Greg Abbott had installed in the river, across from Eagle Pass, Texas. Mexico’s Foreign Relations Department reported for the first time Wednesday evening that a body had been found along the floating barrier, then reported a second body about 3 miles upriver away from the buoys. Coahuila state authorities tell local media outlets that both bodies have been recovered and the process of identification is underway. The cause of death is so far unknown in both cases.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content