New York City train derailment leaves several passengers with minor injuries

NEW YORK (AP) — Officials say several passengers suffered minor injuries when a commuter train derailed in New York City. A Metropolitan Transportation Authority spokesperson says about 100 riders were on the Long Island Rail Road train Thursday when it derailed shortly after 11 a.m. east of the Jamaica station. A Fire Department spokesperson says 10 people suffered minor injuries and additional passengers are being evaluated. The passengers were moved to a rescue train. Officials say eight train cars derailed. Eastbound LIRR trains are bypassing several other stations because of the derailment.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.