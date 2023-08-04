Remote volcano in Alaska spews new ash cloud, prompting aviation warnings

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A remote volcano in Alaska’s Aleutian Islands that has been active in recent weeks has spewed an ash cloud up to 30,000 feet into the sky. The ash cloud on Friday prompted warnings to pilots, since the abrasive powdered rock can cause a jet engine to shut down. The Alaska Volcano Observatory says significant ash emissions were possible for several hours following the unrest on Shishaldin Volcano. It’s located on Unimak Island, the largest island in the Aleutians. About 40 people live in the village of False Pass on the island’s east side. The National Weather Service says trace ashfall was possible there.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.