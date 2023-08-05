Earthquake shakes eastern China, but no immediate reports of injuries

BEIJING (AP) — An earthquake has shaken eastern China, but there are no immediate reports of injuries. The China Earthquake Networks Center says the magnitude 5.5 quake struck near the city of Dezhou, about 300 kilometers south of Beijing, the Chinese capital, at 2:33 a.m. The U.S. Geological Survey put the tremor’s strength at magnitude 5.4. The official China News Service says firefighters have been mobilized for possible relief work but there are no immediate reports of damage. CNS says authorities are inspecting train lines for possible damage.

