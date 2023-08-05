Earthquake shakes eastern China, no immediate reports of injuries or damage

BEIJING (AP) — An earthquake has shaken eastern China, but there are no immediate reports of injuries or damage. The China Earthquake Networks Center says the 5.5-magnitude quake struck near the city of Dezhou, about 300 kilometers (185 miles) south of Beijing, the Chinese capital, at 2:33 a.m. (1633 GMT). The U.S. Geological Survey put its strength at magnitude 5.4. The official China News Service said firefighters and other emergency services were mobilized for possible relief work but there were no immediate reports of damage. CNS said authorities were inspecting train lines for possible damage.

