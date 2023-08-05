Former Thai Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra seen in video at Cambodian leader’s birthday party
By SOPHENG CHEANG and JINTAMAS SAKSORNCHAI
Associated Press
PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — Former Thai Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra has attended a birthday party for outgoing Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen in Phnom Penh. Video of the party was posted online on Sunday. Thaksin said on Saturday he would delay plans to return to Thailand following years of self-imposed exile. Thaksin’s appearance in Cambodia came at a politically sensitive time in neighboring Thailand, as Pheu Thai, the latest in a string of parties affiliated with Thaksin, is seeking to win enough support in Parliament for one of its members to become the next prime minister almost three months after a general election in May.