Pakistani court convicts former Prime Minister Imran Khan, potentially barring him from politics

ISLAMABAD (AP) — A Pakistani court convicted former Prime Minister Imran Khan in asset concealment case Saturday, which could disqualify him from politics. It’s a fresh blow to Khan’s bid to return to power. Since his ouster from power in a no-confidence vote in the parliament in April 2022, Khan has been slapped with more than 150 legal cases, including several on charges of corruption, terrorism and inciting people to violence over deadly protests in May that saw his followers attack government and military property across the country.

