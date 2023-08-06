Libyan governing body’s vote to replace its head adds uncertainty to the country’s split politics

CAIRO (AP) — One of Libya’s top governing bodies has elected a new head, in a development that could further fracture the country already split between two rival administrations. Members of the Supreme Council of State, which is separate from both of the governments and is based in the capital of Tripoli, voted on Sunday for Mohamed Takala to be its new leader. Takala would take over from former head Khaled el-Meshri, a powerful figure who had been key in negotiations over the country’s election laws. Libya has been torn by conflict and political strife since a NATO-backed uprising toppled and killed longtime dictator Moammar Gadhafi in 2011.

