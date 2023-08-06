The bodies of 8 migrants have been found off Tunisia after their boats sank

TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — Eight bodies of migrants have been recovered in the past two days off the coast of the Tunisian port city of Sfax, after their boats trying to cross the Mediterranean Sea toward Europe sank. Sfax court’s spokesperson say that civil protection rescuers and coast guards are finding migrants’ bodies almost every day on the beaches of Sfax, washed up by the waves of a very rough sea in recent days. Tunisian authorities estimate that some 17,000 sub-Saharan people are concentrated in the Sfax area, which is the starting point for most attempts to cross to Italy and other parts of Europe.

