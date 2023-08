The decision about whether to repair or replace appliances can be a lot more complicated than general rules of thumb imply. Getting more useful years out of your appliances can save money and keep your appliances out of landfills where they may harm the environment. On the other hand, repairs can be expensive, a replacement could be much more energy efficient and your unit could be at the end of its useful life.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.