Rail service in southern Pakistan is partially restored after train crash that killed 30 people

MULTAN, Pakistan (AP) — Officials say engineers have partially restored passenger rail service in southern Pakistan, a day after a passenger train derailed there, killing at least 30 people and injuring 90. Local authorities have handed over 27 bodies of the victims of Sunday’s crash to their families for burials while three people were still unidentified. Engineers were still working at the crash site to fully restore rail service and dozens of injured remained in hospital on Monday. A probe into the train accident was also underway. Train accidents in Pakistan are common and often happen as the result of poor railway infrastructure and official negligence.

