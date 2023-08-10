Trial begins for man charged in killing of girl, 10, whose disappearance prompted monthslong search

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — The trial of an Iowa man charged in the killing of a 10-year-old Davenport girl is set to begin Thursday. The Quad-City Times reports Henry Dinkins opted for a trial before an Iowa judge instead of a jury. Dinkins pleaded not guilty in 2021 to first-degree murder and kidnapping in the death of Breasia Terrell. Prosecutors say Dinkins took the girl from a Davenport apartment complex in July 2020, fatally shot her and hid her body in rural eastern Iowa. The girl’s disappearance prompted a monthslong search that ended when two people fishing near DeWitt discovered her remains in a pond.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.