Belgium is celebrating flowers and surrealism. And nothing is what it seems

BRUSSELS (AP) — Belgium has a century-old fling with surrealism and is always proud to flaunt it. This year they’re combining it with an annual flower show in Brussels. At the heart of Flowertime is a pipe — a reference to Rene Magritte’s pipe on canvas, subtitled, “This is not a pipe,” since it is a painting. The work has come to define Belgian surrealism ever since. The city hall bedecked in flowers is now called, “This is not a city hall” and a series of coffins inside is called “This is not death.” One thing is sure: Because flowers wilt, the show will be over next Tuesday.

By RAF CASERT and MARK CARLSON Associated Press

