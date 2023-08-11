Lincoln Center to present 60 performances in fall/winter season

NEW YORK (AP) — Lincoln Center will present about 60 performances from September through late February, including the U.S. premiere of Les Arts Florissants’ new staging of Purcell’s “The Fairy Queen” and Turtle Island Quartet’s “Island Prayers.” “The Fairy Queen” production, directed by Mourad Merzouki, opens on Aug. 19 at William Christie’s Festival Dans les Jardins in Thiré, France, and will be presented on Nov. 2 at Alice Tully Hall. “Island Prayers” includes compositions by Terence Blanchard, David Balakrishnan, Rhiannon Giddens and Jerod Impichchaachaaha’ Tate, and it will premiere Oct. 6 at Seattle’s Meany Center. The New York performance, at Tully Hall on Oct. 27.

