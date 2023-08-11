Poland’s ruling party seeks referendum on privatization as it steps up attacks on opposition leader

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s ruling party leader says voters will be asked in a referendum whether they support the sell-off of state-owned enterprises in a referendum. He says they will be able to decide “whether the wealth of generations will remain in Polish hands.” The move comes as the conservative ruling party, Law and Justice, steps up its attacks on the main opposition leader, Donald Tusk, ahead of parliamentary elections in the fall, which are now scheduled for Oct. 15. Law and Justice has for some time expressed a wish to hold a referendum on the topic of migration alongside the election. It has tried to portray Tusk as a politician who serves the interests of neighboring Germany.

