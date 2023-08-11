Russia is back on the lunar path. A rocket blasts off on its first moon mission in nearly 50 years

TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — A rocket carrying a lunar landing craft has blasted off on Russia’s first moon mission in nearly 50 years, racing to land on Earth’s satellite ahead of an Indian spacecraft. The launch from Russia’s Vostochny spaceport in the Far East of the Luna-25 craft to the moon is Russia’s first since 1976 when it was part of the Soviet Union. The Russian lunar lander is expected to reach the moon on Aug. 23, about the same day as an Indian craft. The Russian spacecraft will take about 5.5 days to travel to the moon’s vicinity, then spend three to seven days orbiting before heading for the surface.

By JIM HEINTZ and EMMA BURROWS Associated Press

