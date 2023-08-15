Florida students and professors say a new law censors academic freedom. They’re suing to stop it

College students and professors in Florida are suing over a new law that they say censors academic freedom. They filed a lawsuit Monday in federal court. The new statute outlaws spending on diversity programs, curbs professors’ tenure security and prohibits the teaching of “identity politics.” The lawsuit was filed by professors and students of New College of Florida, a small, public liberal arts college that has been used by Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis as a staging ground for his war on “woke.” The suit seeks to block enforcement of the law.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.