Israeli West Bank raid kills 2 Palestinians and a court releases a settler charged in shooting death

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Palestinian health officials say Israeli forces shot and killed two Palestinians, including a 16-year-old, in a raid in the occupied West Bank. The Israeli military said troops came under fire during an operation and shot back. Also Tuesday, an Israeli court released to house arrest a suspect in the shooting death of a 19-year-old Palestinian earlier this month. Israel has been carrying out near-nightly raids in the West Bank since last year in response to a spate of Palestinian attacks that has fueled tensions in the region and sent the death toll soaring. More than 170 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire since the start of 2023, according to a tally by The Associated Press.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.