Former Brazilian miltary police officer convicted in 2015 deaths arrested in New Hampshire

BOSTON (AP) — Immigration officials say a former Brazilian military police officer who was convicted of multiple murders and sentenced to more than 200 years in prison for his role in the 2015 deaths has been arrested in New Hampshire. Immigration officials based in Boston say 29-year-old Antonio Jose De Abreu Vidal Filho became the subject of an active Interpol Red Notice issued after he was convicted of 11 murders and sentenced to nearly 276 years in prison in June. He was arrested Monday in Rye, New Hampshire, and awaits an immigration hearing. The deaths have come to be known as the “Curio Massacre” for the name of the neighborhood in the Brazilian city of Fortaleza where they occurred.

