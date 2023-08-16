Kansas newspaper raided by police strikes back in first print edition since search

MARION, Kansas (AP) — Even without the computers, cellphones and other equipment taken in a police raid, the new edition of the Marion County Record made it to newsstands Wednesday after a frenzied scramble by the Kansas weekly newspaper’s small staff. “SEIZED … but not silenced,” read the front-page headline. Police raids last week of the newspaper’s offices and the home of editor and publisher Eric Meyer put the paper and the local police at the center of a national debate about press freedom, with watchdog groups condemning the police actions. The attention continued Wednesday with TV and print reporters joining the conversation.

By JOHN HANNA and JIM SALTER Associated Press

