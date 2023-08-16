Nigeriens prepare for war against regional countries threatening to invade, 3 weeks into the coup

NIAMEY, Niger (AP) — Nigeriens are preparing for war against regional countries threatening to invade, three weeks after mutinous soldiers ousted the nation’s democratically elected president. Residents in the capital, Niamey, are calling for the mass recruitment of volunteers to assist the army in the face of a growing threat by the West African regional bloc, ECOWAS, which says it will use military force if the junta doesn’t reinstate the deposed President Mohamed Bazoum. The initiative aims to recruit tens of thousands of volunteers from across the country to fight and to assist with medical care, engineering and technical logistics in case the junta needs help. Regional tensions are deepening as the standoff between Niger and ECOWAS shows no signs of defusing.

