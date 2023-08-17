Bills’ Damar Hamlin has little more to prove in completing comeback, coach Sean McDermott says

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Damar Hamlin has little more to prove to Bills coach Sean McDermott in the third-year safety’s bid to resume his football career after a near-death experience during a game at Cincinnati in January. McDermott says the third-year player has “checked all the boxes” in the way he’s performed during padded practices and especially in Buffalo’s preseason-opening win against Indianapolis last weekend. Hamlin made three tackles in his first competitive setting since going into cardiac arrest and needing to be resuscitated on the field on Jan. 2. McDermott’s assessment comes as Hamlin prepares for a homecoming on Saturday, when Buffalo travels to play the Pittsburgh Steelers.

