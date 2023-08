Complete 2023 season schedule for local high school football teams

Here is the full schedule for the 2023 high school football season, featuring our local teams.

NOTE: All games are scheduled for 7pm. All games are subject to change. If you notice any scheduling errors OR would like to report a change, please let us know.

Be sure to watch the Best Local Sports Show with Blake Arthur and Bailey Arredondo every Friday night during the season and connect with them during the season.

2023 SEASON SCHEDULE

WEEK 0 - Friday 8/18

Palm Desert at Rancho Verde THURS 8/17

Indio at Shadow Hills

Coachella Valley at Xavier Prep

Granite Hills at Palm Springs

Rancho Mirage at Hemet

Indian Springs at Cathedral City

Desert Hot Springs at Rubidoux

DCA at Calipatria

WEEK 1 - Friday 8/25

Yucca Valley at Rancho Christian THURS 8/24

Shadow Hills at Norte Vista THURS 8/24

DCA at CMI THURS 8/24

Palm Desert at Central

Palm Springs at Monrovia

Xavier Prep at La Salle

Aliso Niguel at Rancho Mirage

La Quinta at Heritage

Coachella Valley at Palo Verde Valley

Indio at Hemet

29 Palms at Canyon Springs

Jurupa Valley at Desert Hot Springs

Desert Mirage at Calipatria

WEEK 2 - Friday 9/1

Victor Valley at 29 Palms THURS 8/31

Yucaipa at Shadow Hills THURS 8/31

Tahquitz at Rancho Mirage THURS 8/31

Rancho Verde at La Quinta THURS 8/31

Valley View at Yucca Valley THURS 8/31

Mountain Pointe (Phoenix, AZ) at Palm Desert

Palm Springs at Eisenhower

Aquinas at Xavier Prep

San Jacinto Valley at Coachella Valley

Barstow at Indio

Cathedral City at Pacific

Perris at Desert Hot Springs

Desert Mirage at DCA

WEEK 3 - Friday 9/8

Yucaipa at Palm Desert THURS 9/7

Granite Hills at Yucca Valley THURS 9/7

Ramona at Palm Springs

Notre Dame at Xavier Prep

Serrano at Shadow Hills

Norte Vista at Rancho Mirage

La Quinta at Sultana

Rubidoux at 29 Palms

Hamilton at Desert Mirage

Silver Valley at DCA

Cathedral City at Canyon Springs SAT 9/9

CV BYE

Indio BYE

DHS BYE

WEEK 4 - Friday 9/15 *DVL play begins

Palm Desert at Serrano THURS 9/14

Rancho Christian at Xavier Prep THURS 9/14

DHS at Indio THURS 9/14

Palm Springs at Yucaipa

Shadow Hills at Diamond Ranch

Chaffey at Rancho Mirage

Southwest EC at La Quinta

DM at CV

YV at CC

Banning at 29 Palms

Desert Chapel at DCA

WEEK 5 - Friday 9/22 *DEL teams BYE, DVL play continues

PD, PS, XP, SH, RM, DCA - BYE WEEK

La Quinta at Vista del Lago

DHS at CV

DM at Indio

YV at Banning

29 Palms at CC

WEEK 6 - Friday 9/29 *DEL play begins, rivalry week

La Quinta at Palm Desert (FLAG GAME)

Rancho Mirage at Palm Springs (RAMON ROAD RIVALRY)

Xavier Prep at Shadow Hills

Banning at CV

Indio at CC

DHS at YV

DM at 29 Palms

Whittier Christian at DCA

WEEK 7 - Friday 10/6

Banning at DHS THURS 10/5

Palm Desert at Xavier Prep

Palm Springs at La Quinta

Shadow Hills at Rancho Mirage

Coachella Valley at Yucca Valley

29 Palms at Indio

Cathedral City at DM

Santa Rose Academy at DCA

WEEK 8 - Friday 10/13

Shadow Hills at Palm Springs THURS 10/12

Rancho Mirage at Palm Desert

Xavier Prep at La Quinta

29 Palms at CV

Indio at YV

CC at Banning

DM at DHS

Vasquez at DCA

WEEK 9 - Friday 10/20

Palm Desert at Shadow Hills

Xavier Prep at Palm Springs

La Quinta at Rancho Mirage

CV at Cathedral City

Indio at Banning THURS 10/19

YV at DM

DHS at 29 Palms

DCA at Maranatha

WEEK 10 - Friday 10/27

DCA at Hamilton THURS 10/26

Palm Springs at Palm Desert

Rancho Mirage at Xavier Prep

Shadow Hills at La Quinta

CV at Indio

29 Palms at YV

CC at DHS

Banning at DM

PLAYOFFS - TBD

Best of luck to all of our local teams this year! Stay with KESQ News Channel 3 throughout the season for complete coverage.