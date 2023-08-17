Slovak spy and police officials face criminal charges in scandal ahead of early election

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia (AP) — Slovakia’s top police officer says the former and current heads of the country’s spy agency and five other police and intelligence officers have been accused of abuse of power and criminal conspiracy in a scandal ahead of an upcoming early election. Stefan Hamran says the seven conspired to obstruct investigations in corruption cases that date to the era of former leftist Prime Minister Robert Fico before 2020. In a heated reaction, Fico called the development a “police coup” and demanded Hamran’s dismissal. Fico’s party is favored to win the Sept. 30 vote.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.