UK prime minister plans to meet with Saudi crown prince to discuss trade, defense cooperation

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s prime minister says that he plans to meet with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at the “earliest opportunity,’’ after a U.K. newspaper reported that officials from both countries hoped to schedule a meeting between the two leaders before the end of the year in London. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s office said he spoke with the Saudi leader on Thursday to discuss developing trade and investment links between the two countries and strengthening cooperation on defense and security. A meeting in the United Kingdom would be the crown prince’s first visit to the country since dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi was killed inside the Saudi Consulate in 2018 in Istanbul.

