Federal appellate court dismisses challenge to New Jersey gun law

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — A federal appellate court has dismissed a lawsuit challenging a New Jersey law that allows the state attorney general to bring “public nuisance” claims against gun manufacturers and others who market firearms. A three-judge panel with the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals announced its unanimous ruling Thursday. Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy signed the measure into law in July 2022. The Connecticut-based National Shooting Sports Foundation then sued New Jersey in November, claiming it was overly broad and violated the U.S. Constitution. The appellate court, though, found the NSSF “jumped the gun” in challenging the measure because the state’s attorney general hasn’t tried to enforced it yet and there was little evidence that enforcement is looming.

