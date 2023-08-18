Gun control unlikely in GOP-led special session following Tennessee school shooting
By KIMBERLEE KRUESI and JONATHAN MATTISE
Associated Press
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee’s GOP-dominant Legislature will soon return to the state Capitol months after a deadly school shooting. Those lawmakers have a long list of proposals on mental health, school resources, tougher penalties for violent criminals and more. Notably absent will be any serious consideration of tightening Tennessee’s relaxed gun laws. This despite a statewide campaign to keep firearms away from dangerous people after a shooter killed six people including three young students at a Nashville elementary school this year. The attack contributed to this year’s record pace for mass killings in the U.S.