Impeachment case alleges Texas AG Ken Paxton used multiple phones and an alias to conceal an affair

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — New documents released in the impeachment case against Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton allege that he used multiple cellphones and an alias on a ride-sharing app to help conceal an affair. They also accuse him of pressuring top aides who later reported Paxton to the FBI. The documents released late Thursday are the foundation of House Republicans’ case that Paxton abused his office and should be ousted at the end of a historic impeachment trial that begins Sept. 5 in the Texas Capitol. Paxton has broadly denied wrongdoing and waved off the accusations as politically motivated.

