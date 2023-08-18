Mayor’s Cup between Indio-Shadow Hills headlines opening week of high school football

The high school season gets underway Friday night for many of our local teams.

The first week schedule is headlined by the annual Mayor's Cup between Indio and Shadow Hills.

The Knights are 6-0 all-time against the rival Rajahs, which includes four shutouts. Shadow Hills has outscored Indio 236-26 in their six head-to-head meetings.

The Rajahs will look to earn their first win in this rivalry, while the Knights will try and continue their dominance.

GAME SCHEDULE

Indio at Shadow Hills

Coachella Valley at Xavier Prep

Granite Hills at Palm Springs

Rancho Mirage at Hemet

Indian Springs at Cathedral City

Desert Hot Springs at Rubidoux

DCA at Calipatria

Be sure to watch the Best Local Sports Show with Blake Arthur and Bailey Arredondo every Friday night during the season and connect with them during the season.

It's about that time! 🏈🏟️



Stay with us for coverage on all platforms - TV, internet, social media - all of it! 📺📱💻



Looking forward to the 2023 season on @KESQ with our hard-working team! @BaileyKESQ @Qassignmentdesk @Tarp1969 @williamswes pic.twitter.com/6qt2H8zfvC — Blake Arthur (@BlakeArthur24) August 17, 2023

KESQ News Channel 3 is your home for high school football in the valley.