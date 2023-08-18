Mayor’s Cup between Indio-Shadow Hills headlines opening week of high school football
The high school season gets underway Friday night for many of our local teams.
The first week schedule is headlined by the annual Mayor's Cup between Indio and Shadow Hills.
The Knights are 6-0 all-time against the rival Rajahs, which includes four shutouts. Shadow Hills has outscored Indio 236-26 in their six head-to-head meetings.
The Rajahs will look to earn their first win in this rivalry, while the Knights will try and continue their dominance.
GAME SCHEDULE
- Indio at Shadow Hills
- Coachella Valley at Xavier Prep
- Granite Hills at Palm Springs
- Rancho Mirage at Hemet
- Indian Springs at Cathedral City
- Desert Hot Springs at Rubidoux
- DCA at Calipatria
Be sure to watch the Best Local Sports Show with Blake Arthur and Bailey Arredondo every Friday night during the season and connect with them during the season.
