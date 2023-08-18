Miami Mayor Francis Suarez, a fierce Ron DeSantis critic, qualifies for GOP presidential debate

NEW YORK (AP) — Miami Mayor Francis Suarez says he’s qualified for next week’s Republican opening presidential debate. Suarez may be perhaps the least-known Republican on the stage at Wednesday’s gathering in Milwaukee. But with more than 10 million viewers expected, Suarez says the debate will give him equal footing to contrast his personality against his higher-profile opponents. He says he’s uniquely positioned to help grow the Republican Party among Hispanics and younger voters. Overall, nine candidates now say they have met qualifications, although Donald Trump has indicated he may not attend. In an interview Friday, Suarez dismissed questions about Trump, but offered a scathing critique of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a 2024 rival.

